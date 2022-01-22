FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Issued By KeyCorp

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

ITGR stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. Integer has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 19.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

