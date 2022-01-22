Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Cut to GBX 935

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.96) to GBX 935 ($12.76) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 730.20 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 821.20 ($11.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 667.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 696.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

