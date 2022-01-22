Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.14) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.14) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.05) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167.83 ($2.29).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 117.54 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.94 billion and a PE ratio of -235.08. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.95).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,482.60).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

