Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$13.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.50. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$12.74 and a 12-month high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 78.36.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,093,500. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$139,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$876,907.42. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,821 shares of company stock valued at $245,680 and sold 184,100 shares valued at $3,016,498.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

