Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $92.93 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 97,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

