Brinker International, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Brinker International stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

