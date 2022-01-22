Seaport Res Ptn Comments on JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

