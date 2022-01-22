Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cameco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NYSE CCJ opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 0.85. Cameco has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 212,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cameco by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Cameco by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

