J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.22.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $198.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

