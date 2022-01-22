Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) versus CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Head-To-Head Review

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Pacific Valley Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 22.85% N/A N/A CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and CF Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.76 $3.25 million $1.01 10.90 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.05 $29.61 million $3.20 6.31

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Pacific Valley Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

