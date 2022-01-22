Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EDV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$276.82.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDV stock opened at C$28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.52.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.