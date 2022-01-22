Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

