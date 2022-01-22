Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Shares of ASEKY stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Aisin has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

