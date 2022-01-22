BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHKLY stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.24.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

