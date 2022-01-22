BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BHKLY stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.24.
About BOC Hong Kong
