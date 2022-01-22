Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.46

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 2468547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,102,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

