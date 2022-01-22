TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.22

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 2657314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the third quarter worth $47,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

