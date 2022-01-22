Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.93

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 360952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
