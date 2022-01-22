ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.07. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,102,577 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $67.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.99.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

