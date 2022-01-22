Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Drops By 20.9%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

