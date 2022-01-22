Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Drops By 20.9%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.17.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
