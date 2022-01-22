Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.67 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

