Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 194,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vidler Water Resources by 348,600.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

VWTR opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Vidler Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 100.95%.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

