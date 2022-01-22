Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Issued By Oppenheimer

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.11 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

