Raymond James Comments on Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Royal Gold stock opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

