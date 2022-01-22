Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.