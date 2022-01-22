Morgan Stanley Downgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Equal Weight

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL stock opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.