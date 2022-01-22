The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JCDecaux from €24.20 ($27.50) to €23.60 ($26.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDXF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. JCDecaux has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.