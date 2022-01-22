Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

