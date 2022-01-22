Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

