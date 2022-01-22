SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,591.50.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. SGS has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.