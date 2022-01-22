Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FND. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.14. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.