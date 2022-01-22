Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pixelworks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pixelworks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

