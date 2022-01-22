PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Shares of PHI stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $964.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in PLDT by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in PLDT by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

