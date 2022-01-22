Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Snap stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $13,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock valued at $78,166,432.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,169,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

