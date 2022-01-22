Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Buy

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

BEP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.38.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$40.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.12. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$40.23 and a 1-year high of C$63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.52%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.