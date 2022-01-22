Scotiabank Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CG. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.73.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -7.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

