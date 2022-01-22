Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of REG opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Regency Centers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

