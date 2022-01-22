UBS Group Raises Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target to €88.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

