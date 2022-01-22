First Republic Bank Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.00. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

