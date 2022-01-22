Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATUSF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

