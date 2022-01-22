Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 476.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,677.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $533,991. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

