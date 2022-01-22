Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Desjardins

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the subject of several other research reports. lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

