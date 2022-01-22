Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

VST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vistra by 61.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 51.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 527,742 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

