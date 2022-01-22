UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €720.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €740.08 ($841.00).

