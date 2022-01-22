Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.49

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.49 and traded as high as C$9.74. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.64, with a volume of 107,149 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

