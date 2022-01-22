Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Increases By 17.2%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

DRTGF stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

