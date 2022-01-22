Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZPFY opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

