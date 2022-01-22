Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in December

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.9 days.

Kinaxis stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

