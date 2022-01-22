Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mercantile Bank Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MBWM. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

