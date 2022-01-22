Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $541.36

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 541.36 ($7.39) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.46). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 407.50 ($5.56), with a volume of 41,872 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market cap of £192.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 444.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 541.36.

In related news, insider Caroline Stephens acquired 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £9,657.90 ($13,177.65).

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

