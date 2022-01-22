Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VTEX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.51.

Shares of VTEX opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

